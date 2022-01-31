Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $884.18 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) will report sales of $884.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Albemarle’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $800.08 million to $926.65 million. Albemarle posted sales of $879.15 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albemarle will report full year sales of $3.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.36 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.69 billion to $4.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Albemarle.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $830.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS.

ALB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Albemarle from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $246.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Albemarle from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $199.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Albemarle from $247.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Albemarle from $296.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.48.

In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 36,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.47, for a total transaction of $10,044,155.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total transaction of $553,781.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,379 shares of company stock worth $11,828,448 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth $13,341,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Albemarle by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Albemarle by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth $387,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Albemarle by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,778 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,039,000 after buying an additional 4,336 shares during the period. 79.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALB stock traded up $11.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $217.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,723. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.63. Albemarle has a 52 week low of $133.82 and a 52 week high of $291.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a PE ratio of 113.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.53.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

Read More: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Albemarle (ALB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.