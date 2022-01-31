Alberton Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALAC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Alberton Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALAC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a decline of 33.6% from the December 31st total of 30,100 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ALAC opened at $11.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $52.82 million and a P/E ratio of -90.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.69. Alberton Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $14.32.

Get Alberton Acquisition alerts:

Alberton Acquisition (NASDAQ:ALAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alberton Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Alberton Acquisition by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 116,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 13,252 shares during the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alberton Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $284,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alberton Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Alberton Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $471,000. 10.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alberton Acquisition Company Profile

Alberton Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. The company was formerly known as Wisdom Resources Group Limited and changed its name to Alberton Acquisition Corporation in July 2018.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Alberton Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alberton Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.