Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 11.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS.

ARLP stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.48. 1,343,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.28. Alliance Resource Partners has a 12 month low of $5.28 and a 12 month high of $15.03.

Get Alliance Resource Partners alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Alliance Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.42%. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.52%.

In other news, Director John H. Robinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $43,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 44.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,921 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the third quarter valued at about $121,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 147.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,081 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 10,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 5.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,798 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. 18.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners LP is a natural resource company, which produces and markets coal to United States utilities and industrial users. It operates through the following segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, Minerals, and Other & Corporate. The Illinois Basin segment is comprised of Webster County coal’s Dotiki mining complex, Gibson mining complex, which includes the Gibson north mine and the Gibson south project, Hopkins County coal’s Elk Creek mining complex, White County coal’s Pattiki mining complex, Warrior’s mining complex, River View’s mining complex, the Sebree property and certain properties of Alliance Resource Properties and ARP Sebree LLC.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.