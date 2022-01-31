Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 90,794 Shares of FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) by 109.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,681 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,794 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 2.11% of FS Bancorp worth $6,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FSBW. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 91.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 88.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $174,000. 58.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FS Bancorp alerts:

In related news, insider Dennis V. O’leary sold 5,100 shares of FS Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total transaction of $181,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis V. O’leary sold 5,000 shares of FS Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total value of $176,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,320 shares of company stock worth $543,071 over the last quarter. 11.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

FSBW stock opened at $33.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $275.25 million, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.21. FS Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.81 and a 1 year high of $36.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.17.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $30.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 million. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 28.88%. As a group, analysts expect that FS Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This is an increase from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. FS Bancorp’s payout ratio is 13.07%.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Home Lending segments. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment focuses on diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, automated teller machines (ATM), online banking platforms, mobile banking apps, and telephone banking.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSBW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW).

Receive News & Ratings for FS Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.