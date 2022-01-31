Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 1,292 Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,913 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Globant were worth $5,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLOB. Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of Globant in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Globant by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Globant by 149.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Globant in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Globant in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GLOB opened at $230.57 on Monday. Globant S.A. has a 1-year low of $191.14 and a 1-year high of $354.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.16. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 111.39 and a beta of 1.45.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Globant had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $341.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Globant S.A. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GLOB shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Globant in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on Globant from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wedbush upped their price target on Globant from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Globant from $300.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.90.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

