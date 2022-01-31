Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,510 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,870 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.15% of Alarm.com worth $5,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 31.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,590 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 93.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,126 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after acquiring an additional 25,117 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,551,853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $590,477,000 after acquiring an additional 95,696 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 0.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 323,005 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

ALRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $70.98 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 8.01, a current ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.66 and a 52 week high of $107.18.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $192.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.81 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total transaction of $90,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 3,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.71, for a total value of $279,256.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,629 shares of company stock worth $7,539,304. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.