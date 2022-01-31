Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,045 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.20% of Trinity Industries worth $5,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 101.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 920 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 20.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the second quarter valued at $147,000. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.06.

Shares of NYSE:TRN opened at $28.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.70 and a 12 month high of $33.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.95 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is currently -141.54%.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 2,360,000 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $68,676,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 21.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

