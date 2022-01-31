Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 6,653 Shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 491,012 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,653 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.15% of Sabre worth $5,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SABR. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Sabre by 139.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,426 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabre in the second quarter worth $124,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabre in the second quarter worth $163,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sabre in the second quarter worth $177,000.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sabre from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of Sabre stock opened at $8.71 on Monday. Sabre Co. has a 1 year low of $7.05 and a 1 year high of $16.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.16.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $441.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.00 million. Sabre had a negative return on equity of 442.63% and a negative net margin of 69.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.87) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sabre Co. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

