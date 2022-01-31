Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 3,796 Shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 63.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 67.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the third quarter worth about $121,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the second quarter worth about $261,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the second quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the second quarter worth about $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on USNA shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

In other USANA Health Sciences news, President Jim Brown sold 559 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total transaction of $56,777.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider David Mulham Mulham sold 1,277 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.63, for a total transaction of $127,227.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,360 shares of company stock worth $953,060 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of USANA Health Sciences stock opened at $95.55 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.08. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.85. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.00 and a 12-month high of $107.85.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

