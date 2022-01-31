Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys 6,280 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,280 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Pentair were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PNR. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Pentair by 109.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,996,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $598,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172,259 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Pentair in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,383,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Pentair by 144.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 904,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,689,000 after purchasing an additional 534,428 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Pentair by 4,030.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 484,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,603,000 after purchasing an additional 473,088 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 195.7% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 550,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,140,000 after acquiring an additional 364,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

PNR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Pentair from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Global Securities lowered Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Pentair in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.93.

Shares of PNR stock opened at $63.15 on Monday. Pentair plc has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $80.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.87 and its 200 day moving average is $73.49. The company has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.72%.

About Pentair

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

