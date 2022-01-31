Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $1.08 Million Stake in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of MSA Safety by 35.4% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the third quarter valued at about $87,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of MSA Safety by 59.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the second quarter valued at about $214,000. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director William M. Lambert sold 54,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.77, for a total transaction of $8,519,061.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John T. Ryan III sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total value of $4,021,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,270 shares of company stock valued at $13,326,182 in the last quarter. 6.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MSA. Zacks Investment Research raised MSA Safety from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Sidoti raised MSA Safety from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

MSA Safety stock opened at $134.00 on Monday. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 52 week low of $129.46 and a 52 week high of $172.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 57.02 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is currently 74.89%.

MSA Safety, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative products, which enhance the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in the U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

