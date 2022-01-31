Allianz Asset Management GmbH Increases Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,427 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Roblox were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Roblox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $575,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Roblox by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 183,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,496,000 after buying an additional 57,885 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Roblox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $923,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Roblox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $603,000. 46.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Craig Donato sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $1,000,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Barbara Messing sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $2,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 589,317 shares of company stock valued at $62,095,129.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RBLX. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Roblox from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.46.

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $58.18 on Monday. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $53.63 and a 12 month high of $141.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.61.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Roblox had a negative net margin of 24.52% and a negative return on equity of 108.53%. The firm had revenue of $637.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.47 million. Roblox’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

