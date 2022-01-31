Allianz Asset Management GmbH Takes Position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 31,480 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 610.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in NetScout Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in NetScout Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

NTCT stock opened at $31.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 62.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.68. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $24.82 and a one year high of $34.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.89.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $262.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.35 million. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of NetScout Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

In related news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $98,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,400 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $211,584.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

Read More: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.