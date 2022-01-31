Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Short Interest Down 46.9% in January

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 201,000 shares, a decrease of 46.9% from the December 31st total of 378,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 402.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS APYRF opened at $34.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.33. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $28.15 and a 52 week high of $38.01.

A number of research analysts recently commented on APYRF shares. Desjardins raised shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$52.50 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.25.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, management, and development of urban office environments. It offers services such as rental overview and search, available space, and tenant profile. The company was founded by Michael R. Emory on October 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

