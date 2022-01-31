Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Shares Sold by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,042 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Allogene Therapeutics were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,271,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,868,000 after acquiring an additional 249,253 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,602,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,189,000 after purchasing an additional 645,613 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,535,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,198,000 after purchasing an additional 78,431 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,217,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,684,000 after purchasing an additional 50,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,004,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,368,000 after purchasing an additional 671,104 shares during the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allogene Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

In related news, Director Arie Belldegrun purchased 155,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $1,953,491.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock opened at $10.62 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.28. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.97 and a 52 week high of $39.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 0.71.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.52) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

