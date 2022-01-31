Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Receives $223.57 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $215.93.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 30th.

In other news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,978 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.52, for a total value of $5,827,906.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,879 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.93, for a total value of $549,687.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 91.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALNY stock traded up $2.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.99. The company had a trading volume of 6,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.79. The company has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of -18.69 and a beta of 0.88. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $125.00 and a one year high of $212.00.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $187.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.69 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 111.82% and a negative return on equity of 94.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.18) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

