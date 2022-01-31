Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp (NASDAQ:APTM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp (NASDAQ:APTM) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the December 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Alpha Partners Technology Merger stock opened at $9.60 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.70. Alpha Partners Technology Merger has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $9.92.

Get Alpha Partners Technology Merger alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTM. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Alpha Partners Technology Merger during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Partners Technology Merger during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Partners Technology Merger during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $726,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Alpha Partners Technology Merger during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,935,000. Finally, Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS purchased a new stake in Alpha Partners Technology Merger during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,875,000. 6.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. is based in New York.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Partners Technology Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Partners Technology Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.