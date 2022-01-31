AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SMCP) Short Interest Update

AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SMCP) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SMCP) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 776,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,995 shares during the period. AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF makes up 8.6% of AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. AlphaMark Advisors LLC owned about 91.41% of AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF worth $23,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF alerts:

AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF stock opened at $27.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.72. AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $26.49 and a 1-year high of $33.28.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.217 per share. This is a positive change from AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.15. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 28th.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.