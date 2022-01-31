Alphr finance (ALPHR) Price Reaches $0.0759 on Major Exchanges

Alphr finance (CURRENCY:ALPHR) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Alphr finance has a total market capitalization of $131,304.13 and approximately $107,198.00 worth of Alphr finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alphr finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0759 or 0.00000198 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Alphr finance has traded 27% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00050432 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,677.78 or 0.06966723 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,321.84 or 0.99701205 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00051538 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00055300 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00006770 BTC.

Alphr finance Coin Profile

Alphr finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,729,085 coins. Alphr finance’s official Twitter account is @alphrfinance

