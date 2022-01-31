Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) Short Interest Update

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a growth of 231.1% from the December 31st total of 338,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Alterity Therapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 36,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Alterity Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Alterity Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of ATHE stock opened at $0.84 on Monday. Alterity Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $2.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.15.

Alterity Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the development of therapeutic drugs designed to treat the underlying causes of degeneration of the brain as the aging process progresses. The firm focuses on Parkinson’s movement disorders, Alzheimer’s disease, Huntington disease, and other neurodegenerative disorders.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Alterity Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alterity Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.