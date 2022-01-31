Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Coverage Initiated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on AYX. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Alteryx from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Alteryx from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Alteryx from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alteryx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Alteryx from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $95.20.

Get Alteryx alerts:

AYX stock opened at $53.26 on Thursday. Alteryx has a 52 week low of $49.67 and a 52 week high of $140.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.59 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $123.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.37 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alteryx will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $164,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AYX. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Alteryx by 71.3% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Alteryx by 54.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.