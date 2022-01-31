AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) by 168.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,113,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 699,284 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.22% of AMC Entertainment worth $42,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 110,075.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 110,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,245,000 after acquiring an additional 110,075 shares in the last quarter. Tobam increased its stake in AMC Entertainment by 665.6% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 251,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,590,000 after purchasing an additional 219,068 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,108,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in AMC Entertainment by 125.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 724,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,574,000 after purchasing an additional 402,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. increased its stake in AMC Entertainment by 3.5% in the third quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 92,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter. 31.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $5.44 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $12.08.

In related news, SVP Daniel E. Ellis sold 26,667 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $1,061,079.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Kevin M. Connor sold 25,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total transaction of $1,032,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,666,995 shares of company stock worth $54,249,442. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMC Entertainment stock opened at $15.06 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.20. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $72.62.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $763.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.15 million. The business’s revenue was up 538.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($5.70) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

