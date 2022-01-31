American Century Companies Inc. Grows Holdings in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) by 9.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 70,129 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,928 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $3,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KB. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 1,982,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,987,000 after acquiring an additional 316,610 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,951,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,192,000 after acquiring an additional 304,159 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 562,092 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,712,000 after acquiring an additional 184,213 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,455,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,735,000 after acquiring an additional 165,584 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC increased its stake in KB Financial Group by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 486,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,577,000 after buying an additional 141,913 shares during the period. 5.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KB opened at $49.14 on Monday. KB Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.26 and a fifty-two week high of $53.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.85. The company has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.

