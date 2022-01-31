American Century Companies Inc. Has $3.50 Million Stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 45.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,414 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,467 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $3,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,618,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,821,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 18,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 924.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 12,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,369,000 after purchasing an additional 11,675 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $698.69, for a total value of $8,733,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $715.35, for a total value of $97,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,093 shares of company stock worth $19,746,719 over the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $805.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $690.00 price objective on the stock. Odeon Capital Group lowered SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $789.06.

Shares of SIVB opened at $558.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $679.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $649.75. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $435.77 and a 12 month high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.51 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 31.79% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 32.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

