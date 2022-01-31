American Century Companies Inc. Has $3.69 Million Stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,940 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $3,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,947,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,045,780,000 after buying an additional 418,675 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,251,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,522,334,000 after buying an additional 363,203 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,365,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $631,193,000 after buying an additional 531,070 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,752,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $485,748,000 after buying an additional 2,058,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 138.5% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,900,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265,000 shares in the last quarter. 40.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on BMO shares. boosted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Scotiabank lowered Bank of Montreal from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$146.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$149.00 to C$151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.67.

Shares of BMO opened at $113.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $74.05 and a 12-month high of $120.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.85.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.08. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 23.68%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $1.041 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.23%.

Bank of Montreal Profile

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.