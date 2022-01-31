American Century Companies Inc. Increases Stock Position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 295,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,364 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.18% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals worth $3,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IRWD. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,812,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448,000 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 934.7% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,220,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,471,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,883,000 after acquiring an additional 920,868 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,307,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,699,000 after acquiring an additional 910,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,663,000.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 52,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $609,617.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jason Rickard sold 17,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $199,094.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,402 shares of company stock worth $1,928,520 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on IRWD. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.78 and a 12-month high of $14.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.42.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 128.30% and a return on equity of 64.78%. The business had revenue of $103.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

