AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 599,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,041 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.27% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $68,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,503,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,292,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,256,000 after buying an additional 192,936 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,110,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 308,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,905,000 after buying an additional 6,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $729,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 15,403 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.66, for a total transaction of $1,458,047.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 5,232 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $626,793.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,598 shares of company stock valued at $5,172,638. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $99.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.21. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.50 and a 12-month high of $129.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $877.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.78 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 31.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMN shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

