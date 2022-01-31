AmonD Market Cap Reaches $1.03 Million (AMON)

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Over the last seven days, AmonD has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. AmonD has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and $4,635.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AmonD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00048906 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,672.11 or 0.06956776 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,367.38 or 0.99888551 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00051780 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00055476 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00006672 BTC.

AmonD Profile

AmonD was first traded on August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,176,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 836,630,514 coins. The official website for AmonD is www.amond.cc . AmonD’s official message board is medium.com/amondofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

AmonD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AmonD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AmonD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

