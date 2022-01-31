Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP) by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,073 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Ampco-Pittsburgh worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AP. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 11.8% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 251.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,166 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 4,500.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 7.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 5,744 shares during the period. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 13.8% during the second quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 60,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 7,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AP opened at $5.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $104.64 million, a P/E ratio of 54.80 and a beta of 1.05. Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.12 and a fifty-two week high of $8.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.11.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $81.19 million for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 0.53%.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of custom designed engineering products. It operates through the Forged and Cast Engineered Products, and Air and Liquid Processing segments. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls, cast rolls and open-die forged products.

