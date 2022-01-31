Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $53.33

Shares of Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $53.33 and last traded at $53.33, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.33.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amplifon in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get Amplifon alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.97 and a beta of 0.55.

Amplifon SpA is engaged in the distribution, application, and customization of hearing solutions. It contributes to the development of detection and rehabilitation techniques in otology diagnosis, and management of computerized and integrated auditory systems. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Americas; and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Amplifon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplifon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.