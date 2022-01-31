Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) by 219,832.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,933 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.23% of Amplify Energy worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMPY. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Amplify Energy by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Amplify Energy by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. 36.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AMPY opened at $3.60 on Monday. Amplify Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $5.78. The firm has a market cap of $136.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 3.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.33.

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.61). Amplify Energy had a negative return on equity of 48.29% and a negative net margin of 34.53%. The firm had revenue of $97.00 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS.

Separately, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Amplify Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

About Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in acquisition, development, exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on operations in the Rockies, offshore California, Oklahoma, East Texas & North Louisiana and South Texas. The company was founded in May 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

