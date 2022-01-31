Analysts Anticipate Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.69 Million

Equities research analysts expect Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) to announce sales of $3.69 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Akoustis Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.80 million and the lowest is $3.50 million. Akoustis Technologies posted sales of $1.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 181.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies will report full-year sales of $18.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.60 million to $20.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $65.25 million, with estimates ranging from $53.70 million to $84.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Akoustis Technologies.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.10). Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 573.95% and a negative return on equity of 36.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AKTS. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Akoustis Technologies from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

In other Akoustis Technologies news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total transaction of $41,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Suzanne B. Rudy sold 12,731 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total value of $103,248.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,989 shares of company stock worth $284,927 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKTS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Akoustis Technologies by 323.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 5,921 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Akoustis Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Akoustis Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Akoustis Technologies by 118,587.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 9,487 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 50.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akoustis Technologies stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.05. 2,185,152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 744,993. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.04. Akoustis Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.58 and a 12-month high of $19.15. The firm has a market cap of $314.87 million, a PE ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.28.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services; and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

