Analysts Anticipate Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) to Announce -$0.04 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) will announce ($0.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dyadic International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the lowest is ($0.07). The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Dyadic International will report full year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.31). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to $0.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Dyadic International.

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.61 million. Dyadic International had a negative return on equity of 43.62% and a negative net margin of 443.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Dyadic International in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

In other news, CEO Mark A. Emalfarb sold 26,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total value of $114,684.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark A. Emalfarb sold 28,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total value of $117,944.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DYAI. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Dyadic International during the 2nd quarter worth about $964,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Dyadic International in the 2nd quarter worth about $290,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Dyadic International by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 7,165 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Dyadic International in the 3rd quarter worth about $464,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Dyadic International in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 15.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dyadic International stock opened at $3.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.99. Dyadic International has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $8.78.

About Dyadic International

Dyadic International, Inc engages in developing a gene expression platform for producing commercial quantities of industrial enzymes and other proteins. It focuses on further improving and applying its proprietary C1 technology, which is used in the discovery, development, and manufacture of biologic medicines and vaccines.

