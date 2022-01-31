Analysts Anticipate IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $85.39 Million

Equities analysts predict that IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) will announce $85.39 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for IMAX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $76.39 million and the highest is $95.20 million. IMAX posted sales of $55.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 52.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IMAX will report full year sales of $231.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $222.70 million to $241.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $333.69 million, with estimates ranging from $317.42 million to $366.67 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow IMAX.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $56.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.73 million. IMAX had a negative net margin of 26.53% and a negative return on equity of 13.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.84) earnings per share.

IMAX has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of IMAX from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of IMAX from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of IMAX in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of IMAX from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

In related news, insider Mark Welton sold 10,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $161,958.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 23.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMAX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of IMAX by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 16,201 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of IMAX by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of IMAX by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 313,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,736,000 after acquiring an additional 152,985 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of IMAX by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,111,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,898,000 after acquiring an additional 164,731 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in IMAX by 76.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 10,292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMAX stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.25. 393,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 536,239. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.77. IMAX has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $25.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.60.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

