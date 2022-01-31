Analysts Expect Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) will announce earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Brookdale Senior Living’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.39). Brookdale Senior Living posted earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 135.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living will report full year earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to ($0.49). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to ($1.03). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Brookdale Senior Living.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $1.31. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 2.08% and a negative return on equity of 38.13%. The company had revenue of $641.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookdale Senior Living currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of NYSE:BKD remained flat at $$5.25 during trading on Monday. 8,545 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,472,495. The stock has a market capitalization of $972.85 million, a PE ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26. Brookdale Senior Living has a twelve month low of $4.64 and a twelve month high of $8.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.47 and a 200 day moving average of $6.38.

In other news, EVP George T. Hicks sold 24,664 shares of Brookdale Senior Living stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $147,984.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 36,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 258,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 3,940 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 162,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 4,158 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 409,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

