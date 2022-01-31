Analysts Expect C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) to Announce -$0.59 EPS

Equities analysts expect C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) to report earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for C4 Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.49) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.65). The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.17) to ($2.00). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.93) to ($1.98). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow C4 Therapeutics.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.06. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.49% and a negative net margin of 265.03%. The business had revenue of $8.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.57.

In other news, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $30,283.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 21.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCCC. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 59,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 10,218 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $901,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 154.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 303,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,479,000 after purchasing an additional 184,303 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 254,850.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 10,194 shares during the period. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,398,000. 70.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCCC opened at $22.33 on Friday. C4 Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $19.83 and a 1-year high of $51.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.47 and a current ratio of 8.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.19.

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

