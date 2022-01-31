Analysts Expect Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) to Post $0.04 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) will report $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Edap Tms’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.04. Edap Tms posted earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edap Tms will report full-year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Edap Tms.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Edap Tms had a return on equity of 0.36% and a net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $11.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Edap Tms from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Edap Tms from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Edap Tms stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.00. 70,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,080. Edap Tms has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Edap Tms in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 12.9% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 91,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edap Tms in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 41.2% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edap Tms in the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. 28.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Edap Tms

EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which through its subsidiary engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.

