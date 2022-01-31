Analysts Expect Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.66 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) will report sales of $1.66 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Mattel’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.63 billion and the highest is $1.68 billion. Mattel reported sales of $1.63 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Mattel will report full-year sales of $5.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.30 billion to $5.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.52 billion to $5.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Mattel.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MAT. MKM Partners upgraded Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded Mattel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. DA Davidson raised their target price on Mattel from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Mattel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Shares of MAT stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.92. The stock had a trading volume of 4,258,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,605,856. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.34 and its 200-day moving average is $21.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Mattel has a 1-year low of $17.55 and a 1-year high of $23.31.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mattel by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,863,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,465,000 after purchasing an additional 516,450 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Mattel by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 15,620,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,966,000 after buying an additional 310,333 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Mattel by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,643,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,839,000 after buying an additional 2,148,781 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Mattel by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,047,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,848,000 after buying an additional 1,084,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Mattel by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,067,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,062,000 after buying an additional 1,914,032 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

