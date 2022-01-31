Analysts Expect Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) to Post -$0.20 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) will announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Mustang Bio’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the highest is ($0.18). Mustang Bio posted earnings of ($0.32) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mustang Bio will report full-year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.72). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.71). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Mustang Bio.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Mustang Bio from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Mustang Bio in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mustang Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBIO. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Mustang Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Mustang Bio by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,937,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,395,000 after purchasing an additional 952,884 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 233,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 51,914 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,209,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,014,000 after acquiring an additional 317,792 shares during the period. 28.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MBIO traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.18. The stock had a trading volume of 922,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,046. The firm has a market cap of $110.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.55. Mustang Bio has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $4.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.73 and a 200 day moving average of $2.32.

About Mustang Bio

Mustang Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of a broad range of proprietary chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell (CAR T) immunotherapies and gene therapies. It develops CAR T and CRISPR/Cas9-enhanced CAR T therapies across multiple cancers, as well as lentiviral gene therapy for XSCID.

