Analysts Expect Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $215.17 Million

Equities analysts expect Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) to post $215.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $222.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $208.50 million. Texas Capital Bancshares reported sales of $239.17 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will report full year sales of $926.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $894.10 million to $973.41 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Texas Capital Bancshares.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.28. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 8.98%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TCBI. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Capital Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.63.

NASDAQ:TCBI traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.31. The company had a trading volume of 8,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,100. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52-week low of $54.27 and a 52-week high of $93.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 16,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.62 per share, with a total value of $1,013,402.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBI. FMR LLC raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 178,572.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,194,000 after buying an additional 150,001 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 128.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,322,306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $401,404,000 after purchasing an additional 104,580 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 43.7% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 90.0% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.