Analysts Expect TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) will announce earnings per share of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. TreeHouse Foods reported earnings per share of $1.07 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 92.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will report full year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.24. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TreeHouse Foods.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.04). TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

THS has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,463,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263,323 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1,614.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,755,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,175 shares during the last quarter. Jana Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 5,156,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,995 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 152.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,633,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,725,000 after purchasing an additional 985,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 47,939.1% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 970,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,699,000 after purchasing an additional 968,370 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE THS traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.73. 673,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,945. TreeHouse Foods has a 12-month low of $33.90 and a 12-month high of $55.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.56.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TreeHouse Foods (THS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.