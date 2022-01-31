Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for AT&T (T)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for AT&T (NYSE: T):

1/28/2022 – AT&T had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $30.00 to $28.00.

1/27/2022 – AT&T had its price target lowered by analysts at Wolfe Research from $29.00 to $27.00. They now have a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

1/27/2022 – AT&T had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $33.00 to $29.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/27/2022 – AT&T had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $27.00 to $26.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/27/2022 – AT&T had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $34.00 to $32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2022 – AT&T had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $37.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/20/2022 – AT&T had its price target raised by analysts at Tigress Financial from $36.00 to $41.00.

1/7/2022 – AT&T was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $26.00.

12/23/2021 – AT&T is now covered by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

12/20/2021 – AT&T was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

12/16/2021 – AT&T was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $32.00.

12/7/2021 – AT&T had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $31.00 to $29.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/6/2021 – AT&T had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

AT&T stock opened at $25.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.11. The company has a market cap of $180.00 billion, a PE ratio of 210.10, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.72. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 1,733.48%.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 2,790.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

