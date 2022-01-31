Analysts Set BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Target Price at GBX 191.43

Shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 191.43 ($2.57).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.68) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 255 ($3.43) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.49) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.50) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a GBX 2.31 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.