Analysts Set Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Target Price at $127.19

Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $127.19.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CZR. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

NASDAQ CZR traded up $3.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.14. 2,254,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,315,610. Caesars Entertainment has a 1 year low of $68.00 and a 1 year high of $119.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 2.92.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 21.28% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($6.09) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $472,998.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,871 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total transaction of $466,333.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CZR. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 26,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $2,109,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 125,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the period. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

