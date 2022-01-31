Analysts Set Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) PT at $49.64

Shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.64.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FTCH shares. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Farfetch in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on Farfetch from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Farfetch from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Farfetch from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities lowered Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Farfetch in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,300,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Farfetch by 1,736.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of Farfetch by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 967,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,330,000 after purchasing an additional 143,800 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Farfetch by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,330,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,530,000 after purchasing an additional 445,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 102.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 30,400,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,292,000 after buying an additional 15,383,872 shares during the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FTCH opened at $20.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.86. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 3.12. Farfetch has a 1 year low of $18.33 and a 1 year high of $73.87.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $582.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Farfetch will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

