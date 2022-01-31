Analysts Set Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ) Target Price at C$4.46

Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$4.51.

MOZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. NBF lowered their price target on Marathon Gold to C$4.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.50 price objective on shares of Marathon Gold in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Marathon Gold from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of Marathon Gold stock traded up C$0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching C$2.84. 184,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 17.47 and a current ratio of 17.71. Marathon Gold has a 1-year low of C$2.13 and a 1-year high of C$3.73. The company has a market cap of C$720.18 million and a P/E ratio of -78.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.03 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.07.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

