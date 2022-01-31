Analysts Set MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Target Price at $71.29

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.47.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MET. UBS Group raised their target price on MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MetLife from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on MetLife in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on MetLife in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company.

NYSE MET traded up $1.00 on Monday, reaching $67.06. The company had a trading volume of 7,566,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,684,904. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.23 and its 200 day moving average is $62.41. MetLife has a 52-week low of $47.69 and a 52-week high of $69.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that MetLife will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.63%.

In other MetLife news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $2,596,513.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

