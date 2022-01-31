Analysts Set Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Price Target at $30.00

Shares of Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SAR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Saratoga Investment from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

SAR stock opened at $26.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.31. Saratoga Investment has a 12 month low of $20.79 and a 12 month high of $30.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $317.68 million, a P/E ratio of 6.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.60.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.18. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 68.54% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $16.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.39 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Saratoga Investment will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.08%. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.08%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

