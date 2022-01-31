Analysts Set TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) PT at $60.50

Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.50.

TTE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TotalEnergies from €51.00 ($57.95) to €52.00 ($59.09) in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group upgraded TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. AlphaValue upgraded TotalEnergies to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($65.91) to €60.00 ($68.18) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTE. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TTE traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.80. 2,553,484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,392,554. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.39. TotalEnergies has a one year low of $40.33 and a one year high of $58.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $150.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.92.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $54.73 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 6.04%. Equities analysts predict that TotalEnergies will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.551 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 55.06%.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

