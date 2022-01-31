Analysts Set Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) PT at $77.50

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.31.

VOYA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Voya Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Voya Financial from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Voya Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Voya Financial from $74.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

In other news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 19,364 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,355,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Clyde Landon Jr. Cobb sold 2,994 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $190,448.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,678 shares of company stock worth $2,548,328. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Voya Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $3,528,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Voya Financial by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 15,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Voya Financial by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,348 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $974,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 601.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the period.

Shares of Voya Financial stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $67.91. The company had a trading volume of 163,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,159. Voya Financial has a one year low of $54.46 and a one year high of $74.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.45.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $453.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Voya Financial will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 5.15%.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.